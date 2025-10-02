This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📜 Patch Notes

🌸 30 New Decorations (11 types)

Sir snout's triumph



Fountain of Burdens



Hedge arch



Flower hedge arch



Stout potted flower



Stout potted flower - white



Stout potted flower - blue



Stout potted flower - pink



Tall potted flower



Tall potted flower - blue



Tall potted flower - pink



Tall potted flower - white



Potted flower



Potted flower - blue



Potted flower - pink



Potted flower - white



Umbrella seating



Umbrella seating - green



Umbrella seating - orange



Hanging flowers - double



Hanging flowers - double - blue



Hanging flowers - double - pink



Hanging flowers - double - white



Hanging flowers - single



Hanging flowers - single - blue



Hanging flowers - single - pink



Hanging flowers - single - white



Flag resting area



Hanging flag - single



Village center



⚙️ Gameplay & UI Changes

Ban FoodXFood trades in travelling merchant - the travelling merchant will no longer offer same food trade



Beauty doesn't cumulate in UI anymore



Tooltip on global resources indicates how much unavailable of that resource is stored in houses



Realm name now appears in the save selection menu. Please note that it appears only when a new save has been named



Remove smiley that triggers when a fairy is summoned



Use of a different list of name that doesn't sound human when naming fairies



Removed smileys from fairy UI, so there is no confusion about mananging happiness



Fairy tooltip reworked to better match other tooltips

Hello everyone,We’re happy to announce that! 🎉It brings a selection of, plus various quality-of-life improvements and fairy-related fixes. We’re putting the spotlight on these new decorations as the centerpiece of this update: