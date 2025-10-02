We’re happy to announce that Update 1.08 is now live in Beta! 🎉
We aim to release the patch publicly in the weeks to come.
It brings a selection of brand-new decorations created by Fabledom’s original artist, plus various quality-of-life improvements and fairy-related fixes. We’re putting the spotlight on these new decorations as the centerpiece of this update:
📜 Patch Notes
🌸 30 New Decorations (11 types)
- Sir snout's triumph
- Fountain of Burdens
- Hedge arch
- Flower hedge arch
- Stout potted flower
- Stout potted flower - white
- Stout potted flower - blue
- Stout potted flower - pink
- Tall potted flower
- Tall potted flower - blue
- Tall potted flower - pink
- Tall potted flower - white
- Potted flower
- Potted flower - blue
- Potted flower - pink
- Potted flower - white
- Umbrella seating
- Umbrella seating - green
- Umbrella seating - orange
- Hanging flowers - double
- Hanging flowers - double - blue
- Hanging flowers - double - pink
- Hanging flowers - double - white
- Hanging flowers - single
- Hanging flowers - single - blue
- Hanging flowers - single - pink
- Hanging flowers - single - white
- Flag resting area
- Hanging flag - single
- Village center
⚙️ Gameplay & UI Changes
- Ban FoodXFood trades in travelling merchant - the travelling merchant will no longer offer same food trade
- Beauty doesn't cumulate in UI anymore
- Tooltip on global resources indicates how much unavailable of that resource is stored in houses
- Realm name now appears in the save selection menu. Please note that it appears only when a new save has been named
- Remove smiley that triggers when a fairy is summoned
- Use of a different list of name that doesn't sound human when naming fairies
- Removed smileys from fairy UI, so there is no confusion about mananging happiness
- Fairy tooltip reworked to better match other tooltips
