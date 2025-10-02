 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20111086 Edited 2 October 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

We’re happy to announce that Update 1.08 is now live in Beta! 🎉

We aim to release the patch publicly in the weeks to come.

It brings a selection of brand-new decorations created by Fabledom’s original artist, plus various quality-of-life improvements and fairy-related fixes. We’re putting the spotlight on these new decorations as the centerpiece of this update:





📜 Patch Notes


🌸 30 New Decorations (11 types)


  • Sir snout's triumph
  • Fountain of Burdens
  • Hedge arch
  • Flower hedge arch
  • Stout potted flower
  • Stout potted flower - white
  • Stout potted flower - blue
  • Stout potted flower - pink
  • Tall potted flower
  • Tall potted flower - blue
  • Tall potted flower - pink
  • Tall potted flower - white
  • Potted flower
  • Potted flower - blue
  • Potted flower - pink
  • Potted flower - white
  • Umbrella seating
  • Umbrella seating - green
  • Umbrella seating - orange
  • Hanging flowers - double
  • Hanging flowers - double - blue
  • Hanging flowers - double - pink
  • Hanging flowers - double - white
  • Hanging flowers - single
  • Hanging flowers - single - blue
  • Hanging flowers - single - pink
  • Hanging flowers - single - white
  • Flag resting area
  • Hanging flag - single
  • Village center


⚙️ Gameplay & UI Changes


  • Ban FoodXFood trades in travelling merchant - the travelling merchant will no longer offer same food trade
  • Beauty doesn't cumulate in UI anymore
  • Tooltip on global resources indicates how much unavailable of that resource is stored in houses
  • Realm name now appears in the save selection menu. Please note that it appears only when a new save has been named
  • Remove smiley that triggers when a fairy is summoned
  • Use of a different list of name that doesn't sound human when naming fairies
  • Removed smileys from fairy UI, so there is no confusion about mananging happiness
  • Fairy tooltip reworked to better match other tooltips



