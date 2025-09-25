Hi there prospectors,
Welcome to another unstable update that introduces a new camera feature that is extremely useful when building bases and larger Techs.
Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.
⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places.
In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced.
To play the unstable:
To send us your feedback and join the community:
Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.
Camera focus on a Tech or structure block
When you're building a Tech or base in build mode, you can now focus the camera on any Tech or structure block by placing the cursor over the block you want the camera to focus on, then hold the right mouse button (or X button on a gamepad) for a brief moment. The camera will now focus on that block until you set the camera to focus on another block.
This should make it easier when building bases and larger Techs.
