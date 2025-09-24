Changelist:
- Increased mobility of the drone in lateral and vertical directions;
- Braking is slightly less effective;
- Control sharpness option introduced (with default value of 0.15);
- Raw mouse input option introduced (with minimal post-processing, disabled by default, experimental);
- Fix the bug with soft-lock after gauss upgrade;
- Few small adjustments on the scene;
Non-public playtest version 1.0.4
