Dear Unheim Community,

The beta phase for our Toy Store Update finally comes to an end! First and foremost, a big THANK YOU to everyone who tried out the beta and provided us with valuable feedback! Starting today, the following features will be available on the main branch:

Toy Store - a brand new level, haunted by its own unique entity: the Sorrowling! Can you see through its deceitful mimicry and live to see another day?

The Speed Dial now provides a bonus based on your reporting performance.

New Tool: Chrono-Plasmatic Nullification Surge When your speed dial reaches full charge, unleash an EMP-style discharge that fixes all active anomalies and scares off any entities.

New Camera Enhancement: Alternating Tetraocular Surveillance Monitor Activate to view four camera feeds at once. Click any feed to focus on it and exit the enhancement.

Numerous balance tweaks and bug fixes

Price increase

As mentioned in our beta announcement post, we decided to accompany this update with a price increase. While the original price point felt appropriate for the initial Early Access version of UNHEIM, we since had the opportunity to improve on a lot of aspects of the base game (mostly due to the super helpful feedback we received), while also adding new content. The new price tag aims to reflect the work that has gone into UNHEIM so far and will help us greatly on our remaining path down Early Access lane!

What's next?

Our next big Update will focus on our Twitch Integration and Streaming Features!

In the meantime, expect the odd bugfix and balancing update here and there :)

We hope you enjoy the new content! If you have feedback, as always, we are excited to hear about it in the discussions or our discord!