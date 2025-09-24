Thanks again for all of your feedback! Here's the fifth patch for the latest major update (v2.70.0)
.
v2.75.0 Release Notes
- Fixed Bug preventing launch of Abalon on macOS versions 10.x and lower caused by a minimum requirements change in Xcode. This was previously thought fixed in v2.74 but it turns out multiple native libraries were affected. The issue should now be resolved.
- Balance: The "Cannot Block" status will no longer be removed when equipping a new shield. (Thanks Drylord)
- Fixed Bug where the card description for the Naga Leader was listing Inflict Poison (1) twice instead of Inflict Poison (2) (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)
- Fixed Bug where the Stone Helmet was removing Radiant Amethyst instead of protecting against its vulnerability damage. (Thanks Sinzar)
Changed files in this update