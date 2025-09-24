 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20110813 Edited 24 September 2025 – 18:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks again for all of your feedback! Here's the fifth patch for the latest major update (v2.70.0).

v2.75.0 Release Notes

  1. Fixed Bug preventing launch of Abalon on macOS versions 10.x and lower caused by a minimum requirements change in Xcode. This was previously thought fixed in v2.74 but it turns out multiple native libraries were affected. The issue should now be resolved.
  2. Balance: The "Cannot Block" status will no longer be removed when equipping a new shield. (Thanks Drylord)
  3. Fixed Bug where the card description for the Naga Leader was listing Inflict Poison (1) twice instead of Inflict Poison (2) (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)
  4. Fixed Bug where the Stone Helmet was removing Radiant Amethyst instead of protecting against its vulnerability damage. (Thanks Sinzar)

