Hey all! I've got another update for you with a bunch of UI improvements designed to make it easier to keep track of worn and broken weapons, as well as making weapon-swapping quicker and easier in battle. I also have some bug fixes focused primarily--but not exclusively--on gamepad. This brings us up to version 1.0.55.

Without further ado...

...here are the UI improvements!

weapons now show a red warning icon if they're broken.

weapons now show an orange warning icon if they're at 1/3rd uses remaining or less.

recolored the old "new item" indicator in light green to make it stand out from the new warning indicators.

the Reserve Supplies screen now shows a red warning icon over any character in a weapon-reliant class who is currently equipped with a broken weapon (or not equipped with any weapon at all).

the Reserve Supplies screen now shows an orange warning icon over any character in a weapon-reliant class who is currently equipped with a weapon that is down to 1/3rd of its maximum uses or less.

in battle, if a character has no weapon equipped and they have at least one equippable weapon in their inventory, the game now displays a "no weapon" warning button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Clicking this button will have the character automatically equip a weapon.

in battle, if a character has a weapon equipped and they also have alternative weapons they can equip in their inventory, the game now displays the current equipped weapon in the bottom-left corner of the screen along with two arrow buttons. Clicking this item button (or the arrow buttons) automatically cycles through the character's weapons, auto-equipping them and updating the Actions Bar (and any onscreen attack UI elements) accordingly.

new hotkeys (',' and '.') now let you quickly cycle through the current selected character's equippable weapons as if you'd clicked the weapon selection arrow buttons.

when playing with gamepad, the right trigger button now only acts as a shortcut for End Turn if no character is selected; if a character is selected, however, it now instead cycles the current selected character's equipped weapon as if you'd clicked the weapon selection button.

updated the gamepad controls guide in the game settings menu.

if a character gains a tag that alters the after-attack behavior of a skill (for example, making it so that using the skill no longer ends the turn), this is now mentioned in the text description for that skill's mouseover tooltip in dark green lettering that stands out from the skill's default description text.

when a character equips a new weapon that grants a weapon skill, that weapon skill now appears all the way at the leftmost position in the skills in the actions bar.

the Manage Supplies option can now be selected in town on scheduled arena match days.

Miscellaneous improvements:

further reduced the AI value for the Disarmed status effect to make the AI less likely to value Disarm over damage-inflicting skills.

Additionally, we have new bug fixes:

fixed : under some circumstances, a flying character Twirling an enemy down into water or lava off of a cliff could produce an infinite loop of the victim splashing into the liquid.

fixed : when playing with gamepad, opening the army overview screen would start the cursor off over the salary icon, making it difficult to navigate down to the individual character rows. (The cursor now starts off positioned over the level/experience icon instead.)

fixed : when playing with gamepad, empty character rows in the army overview screen were navigable.

fixed : when playing with gamepad, the bug reports screen still opened the virtual keyboard despite the fact that there is no longer an input text field there.

fixed : when playing with gamepad, the bug reports screen had certain disabled UI elements still treated as viable targets for cursor navigation.

fixed : when playing with gamepad, the bug reports screen had issues with gamepad cursor alignment.

fixed : a handful of inanimate destructible objects were missing their immunity to Poisoned status.

fixed: Powerbot 5000 was missing its immunity to Poisoned status.

Custom campaign contest update

We now have just over 3 weeks remaining until the conclusion of our custom campaign contest! I am so excited to see what everyone's been making. 😀

If you haven't started yet, don't worry, it's not too late--check out our video tutorial series for a guided walkthrough on making a custom campaign of your very own!

Annnnnnd that's it for this one, folks. Thanks to all the new players who've been trying out the game, and especially to the folks who've taken the time to leave a nice review! It makes a big difference. Until next time!

Tactically yours,

Craig