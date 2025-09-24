Ahoy, Landlubbers!
Your feedback from The Locker have been heard! We've been listening to all your words about the game's first minutes, and we're happy to announce that PATCH 3 is now live!
We've gone back to the drawing board and redesigned the beginning of the game, making your descent into hell even more epic.
A Fresh Start: The Redesigned Beginning
We've completely overhauled the early game experience to make sure your first steps into The Locker are as impactful and brutal as they were meant to be. This isn't just a quick change- we've restructured the tutorial and the initial quests to provide a smoother learning curve while still throwing you straight into the thick of the action. Your journey of revenge now starts with a bang, ensuring you feel the weight of your betrayal and the power of your fury from the get-go.
More Fixes Than You Can Shake a Headless Body At
This patch isn't just about the beginning. We've also rolled out a ton of fixes and improvements under the hood based on your reports. For example - We have a new languages added - POLISH , and JAPANESE. You can expect general performance and stability optimizations, quality-of-life tweaks, and various bug fixes across all the islands. We're constantly working to polish every nook and cranny of this cursed world to give you the best experience possible. The full list is below:
PATCH 3 NOTES:
Key Updates
Early game redesigned
Added POLISH and JAPANESE localization
Stability and performance optimizations
Gameplay
Adjustments to attacks and skills for smoother combat
Skills cost adjustments
Gamepad input tweaks
Tempest indicator now only active during combat
Cannon trap base deactivation conditions added
Davy behavior improvements (positioning and puppet events)
Treasury encounter adjusted (enemy types changed)
Item purchase now possible with hold button
Improved clarity of tutorial pop-up messages
UI & Settings & Widgets
Added UI scaling option
Tutorial videos potential fix for playback issues
Widgets improved for clarity and scaled up (prompts, Skill Tree, inventory, quest log, map, others)
Loading widget and quest log improvements
Icon fixes across UI elements
Audio & Visuals
Prologue and weapon acquisition cutscene audio tweaks
Sword rapid attack SFX redesigned
Skipping cutscenes now properly adjusts audio mix
Soundscapes no longer stop when changing levels
Proper stopping of audio and mix when transitioning between levels
A massive thanks to all of you who have been with us on this journey. Your feedback is what makes this game stronger with every update. Jump back in, experience the new beginning, and let us know what you think!
Think you've got a killer idea for an execution? Found a bug that’s more twisted than a Kraken's tentacles? Or maybe you just want to shout about that epic moment where you sent some fiends packing? We're all ears, you mad lads and lasses!
Don't just stand there, rotting in The Locker! Our Discord is the ultimate pirate hangout, where we're constantly lurking, listening, and ready to lend a hand. We're reading your thoughts, watching your clips, and we're even taking notes on your ideas. Found a bug that's driving you nuts? We're on it. Need a little help on your quest for revenge? We're here for you.
Until next Time,
PARASIGHT TEAM
Changed files in this update