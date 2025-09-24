Ahoy, Landlubbers!

Your feedback from The Locker have been heard! We've been listening to all your words about the game's first minutes, and we're happy to announce that PATCH 3 is now live!



We've gone back to the drawing board and redesigned the beginning of the game, making your descent into hell even more epic.

A Fresh Start: The Redesigned Beginning

We've completely overhauled the early game experience to make sure your first steps into The Locker are as impactful and brutal as they were meant to be. This isn't just a quick change- we've restructured the tutorial and the initial quests to provide a smoother learning curve while still throwing you straight into the thick of the action. Your journey of revenge now starts with a bang, ensuring you feel the weight of your betrayal and the power of your fury from the get-go.





More Fixes Than You Can Shake a Headless Body At

This patch isn't just about the beginning. We've also rolled out a ton of fixes and improvements under the hood based on your reports. For example - We have a new languages added - POLISH , and JAPANESE. You can expect general performance and stability optimizations, quality-of-life tweaks, and various bug fixes across all the islands. We're constantly working to polish every nook and cranny of this cursed world to give you the best experience possible. The full list is below:



PATCH 3 NOTES:



Key Updates

Early game redesigned

Added POLISH and JAPANESE localization

Stability and performance optimizations



Gameplay

Adjustments to attacks and skills for smoother combat

Skills cost adjustments

Gamepad input tweaks

Tempest indicator now only active during combat

Cannon trap base deactivation conditions added

Davy behavior improvements (positioning and puppet events)

Treasury encounter adjusted (enemy types changed)

Item purchase now possible with hold button

Improved clarity of tutorial pop-up messages



UI & Settings & Widgets

Added UI scaling option

Tutorial videos potential fix for playback issues

Widgets improved for clarity and scaled up (prompts, Skill Tree, inventory, quest log, map, others)

Loading widget and quest log improvements

Icon fixes across UI elements



Audio & Visuals

Prologue and weapon acquisition cutscene audio tweaks

Sword rapid attack SFX redesigned

Skipping cutscenes now properly adjusts audio mix

Soundscapes no longer stop when changing levels

Proper stopping of audio and mix when transitioning between levels





A massive thanks to all of you who have been with us on this journey. Your feedback is what makes this game stronger with every update. Jump back in, experience the new beginning, and let us know what you think!



Think you've got a killer idea for an execution? Found a bug that’s more twisted than a Kraken's tentacles? Or maybe you just want to shout about that epic moment where you sent some fiends packing? We're all ears, you mad lads and lasses!





Join our Discord!



Don't just stand there, rotting in The Locker! Our Discord is the ultimate pirate hangout, where we're constantly lurking, listening, and ready to lend a hand. We're reading your thoughts, watching your clips, and we're even taking notes on your ideas. Found a bug that's driving you nuts? We're on it. Need a little help on your quest for revenge? We're here for you.



Until next Time,

PARASIGHT TEAM