24 September 2025 Build 20110780 Edited 24 September 2025 – 15:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy, Landlubbers!

Your feedback from The Locker have been heard! We've been listening to all your words about the game's first minutes, and we're happy to announce that PATCH 3 is now live!

We've gone back to the drawing board and redesigned the beginning of the game, making your descent into hell even more epic.

A Fresh Start: The Redesigned Beginning

We've completely overhauled the early game experience to make sure your first steps into The Locker are as impactful and brutal as they were meant to be. This isn't just a quick change- we've restructured the tutorial and the initial quests to provide a smoother learning curve while still throwing you straight into the thick of the action. Your journey of revenge now starts with a bang, ensuring you feel the weight of your betrayal and the power of your fury from the get-go.

More Fixes Than You Can Shake a Headless Body At

This patch isn't just about the beginning. We've also rolled out a ton of fixes and improvements under the hood based on your reports. For example - We have a new languages added - POLISH , and JAPANESE. You can expect general performance and stability optimizations, quality-of-life tweaks, and various bug fixes across all the islands. We're constantly working to polish every nook and cranny of this cursed world to give you the best experience possible. The full list is below:


PATCH 3 NOTES:

Key Updates

  • Early game redesigned

  • Added POLISH and JAPANESE localization

  • Stability and performance optimizations

Gameplay

  • Adjustments to attacks and skills for smoother combat

  • Skills cost adjustments

  • Gamepad input tweaks

  • Tempest indicator now only active during combat

  • Cannon trap base deactivation conditions added

  • Davy behavior improvements (positioning and puppet events)

  • Treasury encounter adjusted (enemy types changed)

  • Item purchase now possible with hold button

  • Improved clarity of tutorial pop-up messages

UI & Settings & Widgets

  • Added UI scaling option

  • Tutorial videos potential fix for playback issues

  • Widgets improved for clarity and scaled up (prompts, Skill Tree, inventory, quest log, map, others)

  • Loading widget and quest log improvements

  • Icon fixes across UI elements

Audio & Visuals

  • Prologue and weapon acquisition cutscene audio tweaks

  • Sword rapid attack SFX redesigned

  • Skipping cutscenes now properly adjusts audio mix

  • Soundscapes no longer stop when changing levels

  • Proper stopping of audio and mix when transitioning between levels

A massive thanks to all of you who have been with us on this journey. Your feedback is what makes this game stronger with every update. Jump back in, experience the new beginning, and let us know what you think!


Think you've got a killer idea for an execution? Found a bug that’s more twisted than a Kraken's tentacles? Or maybe you just want to shout about that epic moment where you sent some fiends packing? We're all ears, you mad lads and lasses!


Join our Discord!

Don't just stand there, rotting in The Locker! Our Discord is the ultimate pirate hangout, where we're constantly lurking, listening, and ready to lend a hand. We're reading your thoughts, watching your clips, and we're even taking notes on your ideas. Found a bug that's driving you nuts? We're on it. Need a little help on your quest for revenge? We're here for you.

Until next Time,
PARASIGHT TEAM

