🛠️ Update
The Collection Room has been updated!
Enemies now have a chance to be collected when defeated,
and you can view your collected foes in the Collection Room.
Thank you!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The Collection Room has been updated!
Enemies now have a chance to be collected when defeated,
and you can view your collected foes in the Collection Room.
Thank you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update