Major 24 September 2025 Build 20110729 Edited 25 September 2025 – 10:32:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Update

The Collection Room has been updated!

Enemies now have a chance to be collected when defeated,

and you can view your collected foes in the Collection Room.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3135201
  • Loading history…
