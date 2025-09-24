Changes:

Added the Plains Dungeon.



Added support for new weapons with two new weapon types: Throwable & Boomerang.



Added the current Sword & Outfit as the Wooden Sword & T-Shirt which are added by default.



Added the new loadout menu, which allows you to change your armor & your weapons which carries over to your games.



Tweaked texture quality settings on Godot a bit.



Fixed an issue where the game will not work if you don't have the Steam client.



Added two new variants: the Rapid Bauble and the Angry Bauble . The Rapid Bauble will start rapidly shooting out stars when in range and will not stop unless you get too close. The Angry Bauble shoots out bursts of 3 stars and will quickly overwhelm you.



Made Baubles float.



Enemies are removed from the scene instead of killed (bypassing kill logic like for the Mother Slime.)



Fixed the odds for the Mother Slime/Poison Slime spawning.



Added the smoke effect for every mob spawning.



Fixed an issue where clients on players' servers can't use their appropriate UI.



Made it so the UI couldn't show up when you die.



Nerfed the Poison Slime's HP a bit.



Updated GodotSteam to 4.4.



Hello, this is the update adding the aforementioned new gamemode to the game:is an endless dungeon crawler where you travel through randomly generated rooms and fight waves of monsters that spawn in those rooms. I made this gamemode because I felt like the game could definitely be expanded to be more interesting and replayable, hopefully you enjoy it. I'd like to take more time to test & thoroughly make sure this version works better thanwhich was super buggy and unfunctional, frankly. I'd love to also add a competitive gamemode in the future.I also added two weapons to the game: The Boomerang & Throwing Daggers. They both mixup the combat system with their own unique mechanics. I had a lot of fun playing around with this weapon. You can get these weapons by simply playing the game. You'll get a notification that you obtained a new weapon after 20 minutes of gameplay. I'd love to add more weapons in the future that lean on the more sillier side... a bubble wand maybe?