Major 24 September 2025 Build 20110701 Edited 24 September 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

I’ve just pushed a big new update to School of Magic!

  • The internal closed Beta has officially started.

  • The demo can now be played further than before – but there’s a twist:
    After clearing the first dungeon, your life is set to 1. From then on, you’re basically playing in Ironman Mode. A brutal challenge, but I know some of you are up for it.

What’s new?

  • Brand-new spells including the Necromancer and the shapeshifting Druid

  • Tons of balancing and improvements

  • And so much more hidden in the dungeons…

And if you manage to reach the pirates in the demo, I’d love to see a screenshot of it!

The best way to discover it all is to jump in and try it out.

Thanks a lot for following the project and being part of this journey – every bit of feedback helps shape School of Magic into the best game it can be.

See you in the dungeon!
Nikolas, PartTimeIndie

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit School of Magic Prologue x86 Depot 1384552
  Loading history…
