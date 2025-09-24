Hey everyone,

I’ve just pushed a big new update to School of Magic!

The internal closed Beta has officially started.

The demo can now be played further than before – but there’s a twist:

After clearing the first dungeon, your life is set to 1. From then on, you’re basically playing in Ironman Mode. A brutal challenge, but I know some of you are up for it.

What’s new?

Brand-new spells including the Necromancer and the shapeshifting Druid

Tons of balancing and improvements

And so much more hidden in the dungeons…

And if you manage to reach the pirates in the demo, I’d love to see a screenshot of it!

The best way to discover it all is to jump in and try it out.

Thanks a lot for following the project and being part of this journey – every bit of feedback helps shape School of Magic into the best game it can be.



See you in the dungeon!

Nikolas, PartTimeIndie

