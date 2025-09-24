 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20110628
Update notes via Steam Community

Language settings chaos, finally completely resolved! All languages now in perfect harmony!

✨ New Features and Major Improvements

Language Settings, Finally United Kingdom! 👑

"Why are the same languages in 3 places..." "Getting 'zh' error in translation..." - This hell is completely destroyed.

  • Before: Language lists scattered everywhere... same definitions here and there... management was a nightmare

  • Now: Everything springs from one single source of truth!

    • How? Complete unification of language definitions

      • Smart separation of voice input and translation languages

        • Perfect handling of Chinese too (zh → zh-CN/zh-TW)

          • No more confusion!

    • "Languages switching between English and Japanese in settings..."

      • Such chaos is now history.

        • All displayed in native languages uniformly

          • Japanese shows "日本語", English shows "English"!

Translation Service Became a Language Code Interpreter! 🪄

"Selected Chinese for translation and got an error!" ← Won't happen anymore.

  • The Problem: Translation service was being picky

    • "No 'zh'! Say 'zh-CN'!"

      • "'he'? Never heard of it. Try 'iw' instead"

        • So annoying...

  • The Solution: LiveCap plays interpreter!

    • You: "Chinese please"

      • LiveCap: "Got it!" (secretly converts to 'zh-CN')

        • Google Translate: "Done!"

          • Everyone's happy!

🐛 Bug Fixes and Improvements

The Great Settings Migration! 📦

"Why are settings living all over the place..." was the situation.

  • Subtitle settings moved to their proper home!

    • Deep in the program → To the config file

      • "So what changes?"

        • Honestly, you won't notice

          • But it's cleaner backstage!

  • Marie Kondo'd the unused settings

    • Mystery VAD settings (nobody used them...)

      • Ghost audio processing settings (you too...)

        • "Why were they there?"

          • Good question. We don't know either.

            • But they're gone now!

Language Display Unity, Finally Achieved!

"Basic settings in Japanese but translation settings in English..." - This discomfort, vanished.

  • All language selections in unified format

    • Basic Settings tab: Native display

      • Translation Settings tab: Native display

        • Style tab: Native display

          • Consistent comfort everywhere you look!

🔧 Internal Improvements (Invisible but Important!)

We Did Some Spring Cleaning! 🧹

"Wait, nothing looks different?" Exactly! That's the point.

  • Before: Language settings code was a complete mess... developers were crying

  • Now: Everything neat and tidy!

    • What does this mean for you?

      • You won't notice anything (that's good code!)

        • But future updates will come faster

          • And fewer bugs (hopefully)

    • "Why bother?"

      • You can't do good work in a messy room.

        • Code is the same way

          • Developer mental health matters too!

📝 Other Fixes

  • Removed unnecessary duplicates from translation language list

  • Optimized language filtering for engine selection

  • Properly localized settings screen language display

  • Improved automatic migration for configuration files

  • Enhanced multi-language support for error messages

🎉 Summary

v2.0.9.6 - Looks boring, but actually amazing!

This update is honestly pretty boring.

  • No flashy new UI

    • No "NEW FEATURE!" to shout about

      • But...

We fixed super important stuff:

  • Languages display properly (obvious but important)

    • Translation doesn't throw errors (also obvious but crucial)

      • Settings got organized (nobody will notice)

        • Result: Stress-free experience!

What we learned: Good updates don't need to be flashy. 🚀

Next time: We're preparing something more exciting (probably)

Changed files in this update

