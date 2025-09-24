Language settings chaos, finally completely resolved! All languages now in perfect harmony!
✨ New Features and Major Improvements
Language Settings, Finally United Kingdom! 👑
"Why are the same languages in 3 places..." "Getting 'zh' error in translation..." - This hell is completely destroyed.
Before: Language lists scattered everywhere... same definitions here and there... management was a nightmare
Now: Everything springs from one single source of truth!
How? Complete unification of language definitions
Smart separation of voice input and translation languages
Perfect handling of Chinese too (zh → zh-CN/zh-TW)
No more confusion!
"Languages switching between English and Japanese in settings..."
Such chaos is now history.
All displayed in native languages uniformly
Japanese shows "日本語", English shows "English"!
Translation Service Became a Language Code Interpreter! 🪄
"Selected Chinese for translation and got an error!" ← Won't happen anymore.
The Problem: Translation service was being picky
"No 'zh'! Say 'zh-CN'!"
"'he'? Never heard of it. Try 'iw' instead"
So annoying...
The Solution: LiveCap plays interpreter!
You: "Chinese please"
LiveCap: "Got it!" (secretly converts to 'zh-CN')
Google Translate: "Done!"
Everyone's happy!
🐛 Bug Fixes and Improvements
The Great Settings Migration! 📦
"Why are settings living all over the place..." was the situation.
Subtitle settings moved to their proper home!
Deep in the program → To the config file
"So what changes?"
Honestly, you won't notice
But it's cleaner backstage!
Marie Kondo'd the unused settings
Mystery VAD settings (nobody used them...)
Ghost audio processing settings (you too...)
"Why were they there?"
Good question. We don't know either.
But they're gone now!
Language Display Unity, Finally Achieved!
"Basic settings in Japanese but translation settings in English..." - This discomfort, vanished.
All language selections in unified format
Basic Settings tab: Native display
Translation Settings tab: Native display
Style tab: Native display
Consistent comfort everywhere you look!
🔧 Internal Improvements (Invisible but Important!)
We Did Some Spring Cleaning! 🧹
"Wait, nothing looks different?" Exactly! That's the point.
Before: Language settings code was a complete mess... developers were crying
Now: Everything neat and tidy!
What does this mean for you?
You won't notice anything (that's good code!)
But future updates will come faster
And fewer bugs (hopefully)
"Why bother?"
You can't do good work in a messy room.
Code is the same way
Developer mental health matters too!
📝 Other Fixes
Removed unnecessary duplicates from translation language list
Optimized language filtering for engine selection
Properly localized settings screen language display
Improved automatic migration for configuration files
Enhanced multi-language support for error messages
🎉 Summary
v2.0.9.6 - Looks boring, but actually amazing!
This update is honestly pretty boring.
No flashy new UI
No "NEW FEATURE!" to shout about
But...
We fixed super important stuff:
Languages display properly (obvious but important)
Translation doesn't throw errors (also obvious but crucial)
Settings got organized (nobody will notice)
Result: Stress-free experience!
What we learned: Good updates don't need to be flashy. 🚀
Next time: We're preparing something more exciting (probably)
Changed files in this update