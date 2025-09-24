Language settings chaos, finally completely resolved! All languages now in perfect harmony!

✨ New Features and Major Improvements

Language Settings, Finally United Kingdom! 👑

"Why are the same languages in 3 places..." "Getting 'zh' error in translation..." - This hell is completely destroyed.

Before : Language lists scattered everywhere... same definitions here and there... management was a nightmare

Now : Everything springs from one single source of truth! How? Complete unification of language definitions Smart separation of voice input and translation languages Perfect handling of Chinese too (zh → zh-CN/zh-TW) No more confusion! "Languages switching between English and Japanese in settings..." Such chaos is now history. All displayed in native languages uniformly Japanese shows "日本語", English shows "English"!



Translation Service Became a Language Code Interpreter! 🪄

"Selected Chinese for translation and got an error!" ← Won't happen anymore.

The Problem : Translation service was being picky "No 'zh'! Say 'zh-CN'!" "'he'? Never heard of it. Try 'iw' instead" So annoying...

The Solution : LiveCap plays interpreter! You: "Chinese please" LiveCap: "Got it!" (secretly converts to 'zh-CN') Google Translate: "Done!" Everyone's happy!



🐛 Bug Fixes and Improvements

The Great Settings Migration! 📦

"Why are settings living all over the place..." was the situation.

Subtitle settings moved to their proper home! Deep in the program → To the config file "So what changes?" Honestly, you won't notice But it's cleaner backstage!

Marie Kondo'd the unused settings Mystery VAD settings (nobody used them...) Ghost audio processing settings (you too...) "Why were they there?" Good question. We don't know either. But they're gone now!



Language Display Unity, Finally Achieved!

"Basic settings in Japanese but translation settings in English..." - This discomfort, vanished.

All language selections in unified format Basic Settings tab: Native display Translation Settings tab: Native display Style tab: Native display Consistent comfort everywhere you look!



🔧 Internal Improvements (Invisible but Important!)

We Did Some Spring Cleaning! 🧹

"Wait, nothing looks different?" Exactly! That's the point.

Before : Language settings code was a complete mess... developers were crying

Now : Everything neat and tidy! What does this mean for you? You won't notice anything (that's good code!) But future updates will come faster And fewer bugs (hopefully) "Why bother?" You can't do good work in a messy room. Code is the same way Developer mental health matters too!



📝 Other Fixes

Removed unnecessary duplicates from translation language list

Optimized language filtering for engine selection

Properly localized settings screen language display

Improved automatic migration for configuration files

Enhanced multi-language support for error messages

🎉 Summary

v2.0.9.6 - Looks boring, but actually amazing!

This update is honestly pretty boring.

No flashy new UI No "NEW FEATURE!" to shout about But...



We fixed super important stuff:

Languages display properly (obvious but important) Translation doesn't throw errors (also obvious but crucial) Settings got organized (nobody will notice) Result: Stress-free experience!



What we learned: Good updates don't need to be flashy. 🚀

Next time: We're preparing something more exciting (probably)