24 September 2025 Build 20110576 Edited 24 September 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Previously, playing with some languages could result in a crash at the end-of-level scene on some hardware. This has been fixed.

Additionally, user interface text was overlapping for some languages, and this has also been fixed.

