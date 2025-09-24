Previously, playing with some languages could result in a crash at the end-of-level scene on some hardware. This has been fixed.
Additionally, user interface text was overlapping for some languages, and this has also been fixed.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Previously, playing with some languages could result in a crash at the end-of-level scene on some hardware. This has been fixed.
Additionally, user interface text was overlapping for some languages, and this has also been fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update