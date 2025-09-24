 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20110450 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed trailer behavior and position when resetting the vehicle
  • Fixed trailer behavior and position when loading the game
  • Added d-pad controls to the vehicle reset app
  • Fixed issues with decorations inside the gas station shop

🚗 A new car is coming soon!


Later this week we’ve got another surprise for you! A brand-new car - what do you think it will be?



And to answer the question right away: another sporty new car is already on the way 😉





In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
