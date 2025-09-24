🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed trailer behavior and position when resetting the vehicle



Fixed trailer behavior and position when loading the game



Added d-pad controls to the vehicle reset app



Fixed issues with decorations inside the gas station shop



🚗 A new car is coming soon!

Later this week we’ve got another surprise for you! A brand-new car - what do you think it will be?And to answer the question right away: another sporty new car is already on the way 😉In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: