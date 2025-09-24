🛠 Patch Notes:
- Fixed trailer behavior and position when resetting the vehicle
- Fixed trailer behavior and position when loading the game
- Added d-pad controls to the vehicle reset app
- Fixed issues with decorations inside the gas station shop
🚗 A new car is coming soon!
Later this week we’ve got another surprise for you! A brand-new car - what do you think it will be?
And to answer the question right away: another sporty new car is already on the way 😉
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
Changed files in this update