Dear players, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is committed to creating a fair and healthy competitive environment. We have not only used new anti-cheat technologies, but also established special cheat-reporting reward activities to encourage those players who defend the fairness with us. From now on, players who make outstanding contributions to reporting cheats will get the Legendary spear skin 'Righteous Polearm' . More details: 1. Players who successfully reported 1 time will get [Immortal Treasure] X1; 2. Players who successfully report 10 times with low misreport rate will get [Immortal Treasure] X10 (In order to ensure the efficiency of detecting, please report reasonably); 3. Players who have successfully reported for many times or made great contributions to anti-cheat will get the Legendary spear skin [Righteous Polearm] X1. We strongly recommend that players report via in-game report system, so that we can confirm the cheat as soon as possible and record successful report times for you!

From 9/15- 9/21, there are 3 players who have successfully reported the cheating or hacking in total and get the reward [Righteous Polearm]! We hope that more players can become the Justice Supporter on the Morus Isle in the future.

F***NO[SEA]

H***c[SEA]

锅***

From 9/15- 9/21, the development team has banned 113 cheated players. The list is as follows:

O***古青

j***i6870[SEA]

廢***[AS]

J***reakerr

H***.Hoa..Tặc

a***joqim2lyw

n***ti04

L***hadow・方[NA]

N***Nhé1

P***riya

龍***Tể龍

B***o.lai

x***daohub8

殺***vi

T***Cơ3

D***USONI007

S***obi01

g***6998

H***hầnSơKỳ6

X***daohub1

n***5547

她***有我

B***tLuド[EU]

J***FIAND

1***7900130168

前***3号

K***Lc

m***arrodalind

H***Than.Ky

x***n570

7***k

t***lnaraka02

ヽ***oji.

w***9500

啥***迪迦沙

1***8500030168

干***.别拆

1***7600060168

d***onred732

T***àmLệPhivũ1

T***richTinh丶

1***5500020168

j***361875

2***

1***7300060168

小***[AS]

B***AI.

p***oellanio

R***enSukuna

d***thien.canh

V***hộn丶[EU]

r***as36

X***daoHub2

m***arobadan55

T***Cơ4

麥***不是茶

a***ddda

N***HANH

x***daohub9

T***VẫnĐỉnh

t***lnaraka07

T***Cơ5

a***ea7w

x***daohub3

u***beu

L***iドラゴン

W***iyuu

H***hầnSơKỳ05

c***迪达斯147

p***ascm

k***gariana704

T***m

r***1652

n***shop943

T***Cơ1

C***Kitten

1***5600010168

L***yドラゴン

G***gon798

M***óc丶[NA]

T***Cơ2

给***骨拆了

X***DAO02

F***rTony

.***do77

A***.MũiLợn[AS]

A***.MặtMẹt[AS]

f***niir

m***insy[AS]

阿***

侥***

A***.69

x***ndz207

C***a丶Chups

月***问你了[AS]

桃***

L***ivũTrúcCơ

周***过科比

L***iVũ.厉飞雨

노***

n***...0

S***n1102

X***daohub

C***gCựBụngBự[NA]

A***.HồngNgọc

p***

L***ơi[AS]

n***shop945

y***9956

E***SE[EU]

玄***

o***INEZLIFEo

1***2700050168