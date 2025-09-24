1. Fixed the issue where the plot performance of the "Spring Flower Planting" mission might freeze.

2. Fixed the issue where some farmland cultivation operations would cause jamming.

3. Added key prompt operations for farming.

4. Fix the issue where some plants that could survive the winter were still frozen to death in winter.

5. Optimize the display and feedback of the dispatch interface.

6. Fixed an issue where the dispatch function was abnormal, which might prevent the next round from proceeding normally.

7. Fixed the issue where the birth years of characters were displayed incorrectly in the Pokedex.

8. Add pop-up Windows for detailed crop status prompts.

9. Fixed the issue where the feeding interface allowed unlimited food intake.

10. Fixed the issue where animations and status could not be played normally during the rice ripening stage.

11. Add a biography of Uncle SAN in the illustrated guide.

New farming tips

At present, all operations such as ploughing, sowing, watering, fertilizing and harvesting are carried out by selecting the farmland with the left mouse button in the peaceful mode.

Farming tools are needed for reclamation, seeds for sowing, water for watering and fertilizers for fertilizing.

Harvesting operations can be carried out when any item is equipped.

The removal operation is performed by right-clicking the mouse. Any farm tool needs to be equipped to remove the crops.