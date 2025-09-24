 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20110333 Edited 24 September 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Main Update

  • Added 4 new monsters.

  • Added over 30new skills.

  • Added over 5new items.

Other Updates

  • Poseidon's follow-up attacks have been made more stable.

  • Fixed an issue where Broccoli Leaf's "Growth-Promoting Nutrition++" buff duration for two actions was incorrect.

  • The menu screen has been stabilized.

  • Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Thanks to everyone's support, development is progressing smoothly. More than half of the Gigant Power characters have been implemented.

