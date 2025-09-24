Main Update

Added 4 new monsters.

Added over 30new skills.

Added over 5new items.

Other Updates

Poseidon's follow-up attacks have been made more stable.

Fixed an issue where Broccoli Leaf's "Growth-Promoting Nutrition++" buff duration for two actions was incorrect.

The menu screen has been stabilized.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Thanks to everyone's support, development is progressing smoothly. More than half of the Gigant Power characters have been implemented.