🪞 Fixed the bug where players got stuck at the opening mirror scene
📝 Optimized in-game text content for better reading experience
We sincerely thank all players for your valuable feedback and suggestions! Your support drives us to continuously improve the game. We will keep monitoring community feedback and strive to deliver an even better gaming experience for everyone.
Game Update v1.0.3
