24 September 2025 Build 20110332 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:19:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🪞 Fixed the bug where players got stuck at the opening mirror scene
📝 Optimized in-game text content for better reading experience

We sincerely thank all players for your valuable feedback and suggestions! Your support drives us to continuously improve the game. We will keep monitoring community feedback and strive to deliver an even better gaming experience for everyone.

