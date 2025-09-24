We’ve fixed an issue where starting a New Game or using Reset Progress didn’t reliably return the game to the intended starting difficulty/maze settings. Some players saw Level reset to 1, but the underlying difficulty could remain higher than expected.
What’s fixed
- New Game now correctly resets level, seed, and difficulty to the intended starting values.
- Reset Progress clears all Cozy-mode progression keys so your next run starts fresh.
- Added safeguards to prevent stale settings from carrying over between runs.
What this means for you
- Starting a new run now always begins at Level 1 with the proper starting difficulty.
- Existing saves are not harmed; only New Game or Reset Progress flows are affected.
If you still see anything odd
- From the Main Menu, choose Settings → Reset Progress, then start a New Game.
- Please share a brief report if the issue persists (your platform + steps you took).
Thanks for playing Maze Infinite Puzzle and for the fast feedback!
Changed files in this update