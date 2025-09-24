New Game now correctly resets level, seed, and difficulty to the intended starting values.



We’ve fixed an issue where starting a New Game or using Reset Progress didn’t reliably return the game to the intended starting difficulty/maze settings. Some players saw Level reset to 1, but the underlying difficulty could remain higher than expected.Thanks for playing Maze Infinite Puzzle and for the fast feedback!