 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20110282 Edited 24 September 2025 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Summary
We’ve fixed an issue where starting a New Game or using Reset Progress didn’t reliably return the game to the intended starting difficulty/maze settings. Some players saw Level reset to 1, but the underlying difficulty could remain higher than expected.

What’s fixed
  • New Game now correctly resets level, seed, and difficulty to the intended starting values.
  • Reset Progress clears all Cozy-mode progression keys so your next run starts fresh.
  • Added safeguards to prevent stale settings from carrying over between runs.

What this means for you
  • Starting a new run now always begins at Level 1 with the proper starting difficulty.
  • Existing saves are not harmed; only New Game or Reset Progress flows are affected.

If you still see anything odd
  • From the Main Menu, choose Settings → Reset Progress, then start a New Game.
  • Please share a brief report if the issue persists (your platform + steps you took).

Thanks for playing Maze Infinite Puzzle and for the fast feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 4001911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link