We are happy to announce that the Italian version of the game has been added in the latest Steam update! So now our Italian fans can also enjoy this timeless classic!
For your information, in the Italian version, cutscenes are accompanied by Russian voiceovers with Italian subtitles, while in-game characters have Italian voiceovers.
Saluta lo Sciamano!
Italian version added!
