TL;DR:

Simplification tutorial.

3D references that can be manipulated.

This update brings a new tutorial about simplifying shapes from realistic to highly stylized.

4 techniques are presented, which can be used in various degrees and combinations. The silhouette lesson shows that if you choose a good angle you don't need any details for an object to be recognizable.

I had to implement a new type of 3D reference that you can manipulate to solve the lesson. Besides being able to rotate the 3D model, you can also add or remove details—one of the most used approaches in simplification.

You can change the objects' proportions to make lines and shapes more readable.

And you can morph the shapes themselves towards their basic versions (circles, squares, horizontal/vertical/45 degree lines).

Each stylization lesson comes with 3 references to choose from and there's a final lesson where you study various characters from ZX Spectrum games, from realistic to simplified.

As always, you can go behind the scenes and hear my thoughts on the lessons in the devlog:

If you've done all the tutorials so far you'll notice that the portfolio folder is getting pretty stuffed, so I'll have to deal with that soon, but perhaps a new challenge could come first. I guess we'll find out in the next update!

Thank you all for playing and giving the game a chance!

Cheers,

Retro