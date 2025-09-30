

Dear Knightlings,

Patch Two is out today! We’ve been gathering your feedback, and you can check out all the fixes in this update below.



This update includes a number of fixes and improvements:



Added key rebinding.

Updated the world map to show the area of the region you are hovering the cursor over.

Races are now marked as ‘completed’ on the map.

Fixed an issue where map markers were not updating correctly when reloading the game.

Updated the maps' legend.

Removed a chest that was marked on the map but did not exist.

Increased cooldowns on Magnus’ commentaries.

Fixed issues with the message of the day widget.

Fixed low-res savefile images.

Improved the speed at which the game closes when you quit.

Fixed a bug where the pause menu appeared when taking a screenshot.

Added a manual save file limit to resolve an issue where the game no longer saved your progress.

Fixed the stargazing puzzle in the Windtorn Fields to prevent the player from pushing batteries to an unrecoverable location.



We continue to work on further stability improvements, fixing various bugs, and Russian text localization. In the meantime, if you encounter any issues, please report them to our support team here .



