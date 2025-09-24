• Stopped dropping monster blood from dead monsters

• Fixed inspect tooltip popping

• Fixed /who chat displaying guild when no guild

• Southmir updates

• Group healthbar adding on zone fix

• Fixed some guards talking over each other

• Fixed some background music not responding to volume controls

• Multi-chat line not scrolling to end.

• All consumables now have a buff icon and timer

• Starting Montage Updates

• Visitil in Oasis now attack properly.

• Fixed Fish Hook Pricing

• Fixed wording on Hotbar

• Nerfed Goblin Shamans

• Event Updates

• Fixed Collision issues in Ashen Valley

• Fixed Map Issues in Northmir and Oasis

• Minor UI Updates and Wording Changes

• Zone updates and cosmetic issue fixes throughout all zones

• Updated Intro for more polish

• Fixed a lot of Magic items causing crashes.

• Added Wood Resources throughout the World