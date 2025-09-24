 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20110141
Update notes via Steam Community
• Stopped dropping monster blood from dead monsters
• Fixed inspect tooltip popping
• Fixed /who chat displaying guild when no guild
• Southmir updates
• Group healthbar adding on zone fix
• Fixed some guards talking over each other
• Fixed some background music not responding to volume controls
• Multi-chat line not scrolling to end.
• All consumables now have a buff icon and timer
• Starting Montage Updates
• Visitil in Oasis now attack properly.
• Fixed Fish Hook Pricing
• Fixed wording on Hotbar
• Nerfed Goblin Shamans
• Event Updates
• Fixed Collision issues in Ashen Valley
• Fixed Map Issues in Northmir and Oasis
• Minor UI Updates and Wording Changes
• Zone updates and cosmetic issue fixes throughout all zones
• Updated Intro for more polish
• Fixed a lot of Magic items causing crashes.
• Added Wood Resources throughout the World

