Hello Brewmasters! 👋

Thank you all for trying out the Playtest for Beer Manufacture already! Your support means a lot to us!

We noticed a few issues you have with the Playtest. We want you trully try everything you can in this version of the game, so here is a small Hotfix coming to you, straight out of the brewery! 🍻

Here are the changes:

Empty Bottles no longer dissapear after picking them up in tutorial



More money at the start to give you a chance to trully enjoy the game!



You now can transfer beer from the bottle filler to storage vat.





and be part of the community that's shaping Beer Manufacture from day one! We all want to see what you have made, what you think! 💬