Forge new paths in history for Japan, China and the Philippines. Take even more control of factions, forge new military doctrines and steer towards a new future for the Pacific and beyond.
JapanSeize control of the Pacific, shatter Western dominance, and usher in a rising sun, red dawn, or other unique paths as you reshape the Pacific in an image of your choosing.
ChinaDrive out the old order, unite the people and lead the nation towards its rightful ascendancy as you balance enemies within and without.
Or choose a different way, rally the republic, crush the warlords and bring your nation back from the precipice. Choose one of several paths towards victory against the hostile empires in your war of resistance.
PhilippinesDefend the islands, defy the invaders and establish independence for your nation. Explore alternative histories and work with those you once considered foes; leverage your access to abundant natural resources, and lend your support to those who most benefit your situation.
New Military DoctrinesShape, manage, and ultimately reform the armed forces according to your battlefield requirements with unique doctrines that accompany a rework of the core doctrines system.
Expanded Factions SystemWield greater control over allied countries with new and expanded Faction Rules and defined goals of your alliance.
Additional features and quality-of-life updatesSuch as new Naval Special Projects and updates to Naval Combat with improved carrier mechanics.
Also, the Man the Guns DLC will be integrated into the base HOI IV game when No Compromise, No Surrender releases.
We’ll bring you your first Developer Diary next week!
When will NCNS release for me?
What’s in Expansion Pass 2?
- Seaplane Tenders - Cosmetic
Unit art for an oft-forgotten class of ship - Japanese, Australian and American seaplane tenders.
Instantly unlocked bonus, when purchasing Expansion Pass 2
- No Compromise, No Surrender - Expansion
Japan, China, Philippines, New Military Doctrines, Expanded Factions System, Additional features and quality-of-life updates
- Warships of the Pacific - Cosmetic Pack
Includes unit art for new seafaring vessels; from nimble destroyers to mighty battleships, representing iconic warships from multiple nations across the globe.
- Thunder at Our Gates - Theater Pack
Australia, Siam, Indonesia, military headquarters and navy captains.
- Peace for Our Time - Focus Pack
New, alternate history tracks for Czechoslovakia
Imagine a world where the White Lion of Prague was prepared to face German aggression.
What is an Expansion Pass?
Expansion passes are our way of both giving you a roadmap for the content that’ll be arriving over the next few releases, and for letting you sign up to get that content when it arrives, including a discount of 20%. Not to mention free, instant unlock bonuses!
What’s a Focus Pack?
Like a country pack it updates or adds focus trees, but it has fewer countries; in this case, Czechoslovakia.
What’s a Theater Pack?
Adds more than just new and updated focus trees; it also adds new features such as, in this case, military headquarters and navy captains.
Can everyone use the Ship Designer now?
Yes! We’ll be integrating Man the Guns into the base game, so everyone will be able to use it.
How do the Seaplane Tenders work; how do I get/use them?
There are three Destroyer “skins,” available to these countries:
- Japan
- USA
- Australia and all other Commonwealth countries
To use them, open your Ship Designer, choose any Destroyer, then pick your new look!
What’s happening with Man the Guns?
When we release No Compromise, No Surrender in November, we will also provide a free patch. This patch will roll Mtg into the base game for everyone.
