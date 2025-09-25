made many optimizations and changes:
- added quality options
- optimized frame rate
- added resolution options
Gameplay
- included formations of enemies
- added hexbot jump (press shift)
- enemies can now hunt you
UI
- updated the UI (full rework)
Update 0.0.33.3b3c0d55
Update notes via Steam Community
