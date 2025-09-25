 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20110104 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:09:32 UTC by Wendy Share
made many optimizations and changes:
- added quality options
- optimized frame rate
- added resolution options

Gameplay
- included formations of enemies
- added hexbot jump (press shift)
- enemies can now hunt you

UI
- updated the UI (full rework)

