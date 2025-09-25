 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20110066 Edited 25 September 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bonjour Detectives,

When murder calls, Poirot must answer!
Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile is now available!




🤝 Play as both Hercule Poirot and detective Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that may have more in common than what it first seems.

🕵️ Use your little grey cells to gather evidence, make deductions, expose lies and uncover hidden truths.

🕺 Revisit Agatha Christie's classic set in the vibrant 1970s, a decade of significant social changes, and explore a variety of stunning locations.

📖 Dive into a brand-new investigation that continues after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike.

Every question must have its answer!


🚢🌴 Play Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile now!




🚢 Embark for even more murder mysteries with the Agatha Christie’s Deadly Voyages Bundle 🚂


https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/59375/Agatha_Christies_Deadly_Voyages/

📬 Stay connected!


