Fixed an issue where exhaust backfires from other players’ cars were missing.

Fixed an issue where other players’ driver models in multiplayer were not hidden outside the camera’s field of view.

Fixed an issue where ghost cars had no engine sound during races and replays.

Fixed an issue where other players’ engine sounds were missing after multiplayer competitions.

Fixed an issue where smoke abruptly disappeared if a car was outside the camera’s field of view.

Fixed incorrect display of the DRO2 trailer on Steam Deck.