 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20109994 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

What's up, drivers!

New PTR 2.26.3 V2 is already available on Steam!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where exhaust backfires from other players’ cars were missing.

  • Fixed an issue where other players’ driver models in multiplayer were not hidden outside the camera’s field of view.

  • Fixed an issue where ghost cars had no engine sound during races and replays.

  • Fixed an issue where other players’ engine sounds were missing after multiplayer competitions.

  • Fixed an issue where smoke abruptly disappeared if a car was outside the camera’s field of view.

  • Fixed incorrect display of the DRO2 trailer on Steam Deck.

  • Fixed an issue where the DRO2 trailer appeared in the tasks and patch notes windows after logging out of a profile.

Enjoy! ❤️

CarX Drift Racing Online Team

Changed depots in ptr_2.26.3_moddable branch

View more data in app history for build 20109994
CarX Drift Racing Content Depot 635261
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link