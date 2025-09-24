v0.6.9!

Our biggest update ever!!

This update reworks the game to split up the Sculplings into 7 ADDITIONAL TYPES!

In addition, the move set of EACH AND EVERY SCULPLING has been completely rewokred and redesigned in a way that I believe adds a lot more depth and excitement to each monster. This meant adding over 50 new moves to the game.

I have been SOOO excited for this update- I believe it adds A LOT more complexity to the game.

I'm excited to hear what you guys think! Obviously a big change like this will require balancing in the next few weeks, there's a lot more combinations now so bear with me while we chip away at balance and small bug fixes in the following weeks!

Thanks as always for the support guys- some more exciting updates in the works that I'm excited to share with you guys soon!

-Conor