Hello warriors,

I’ve just rolled out a major update to Tales of Eden: Midgard – focused on player feedback, immersion, and quality-of-life improvements, while keeping the hardcore survival feel intact. Here’s what’s new:

Gameplay & Systems:

Music volume adjuster – you can now set the soundtrack volume to your liking in the settings menu

Journal update – the in-game journal has been expanded with: Survival tips to help newcomers and veterans alike. Story background to add more depth to your journey. Input guide showing computer key bindings and their effects for quick reference.

Intro NPC expanded – more guidance, information and survival advice when you begin your adventure.

Survival Balance:

Food and water – tweaked values for a more balanced survival experience. Still tough, but a little less punishing at the very start.

Beginning difficulty – early game adjusted for smoother onboarding while preserving the hardcore atmosphere Midgard is known for.

Immersion & Atmosphere:

Torch light intensity – brightness has been tuned down for a more realistic and moody effect at night.

Dynamic weather – snowstorms and thunderstorms have been added to Midgard’s skies. Prepare accordingly.

Fixes & Improvements:

Key trader glitch fixed – no more issues when interacting with the trader.

Various behind-the-scenes optimizations to keep the world running smoothly.

Final notes:

This update was heavily shaped by community feedback – thank you to everyone who has shared suggestions and bug reports so far! Keep them coming; they help make Midgard stronger every step of the way.

The world of Midgard remains dangerous and unforgiving, but with these improvements you’ll have more tools – and more knowledge – to survive it.

See you in the wilds,

Steamtrack Studios