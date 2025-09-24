 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20109803 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello warriors,

I’ve just rolled out a major update to Tales of Eden: Midgard – focused on player feedback, immersion, and quality-of-life improvements, while keeping the hardcore survival feel intact. Here’s what’s new:

 

Gameplay & Systems:

  • Music volume adjuster – you can now set the soundtrack volume to your liking in the settings menu

  • Journal update – the in-game journal has been expanded with:

    • Survival tips to help newcomers and veterans alike.

    • Story background to add more depth to your journey.

    • Input guide showing computer key bindings and their effects for quick reference.

  • Intro NPC expanded – more guidance, information and survival advice when you begin your adventure.

Survival Balance:

  • Food and water – tweaked values for a more balanced survival experience. Still tough, but a little less punishing at the very start.

  • Beginning difficulty – early game adjusted for smoother onboarding while preserving the hardcore atmosphere Midgard is known for.

Immersion & Atmosphere:

  • Torch light intensity – brightness has been tuned down for a more realistic and moody effect at night.

  • Dynamic weather – snowstorms and thunderstorms have been added to Midgard’s skies. Prepare accordingly.

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Key trader glitch fixed – no more issues when interacting with the trader.

  • Various behind-the-scenes optimizations to keep the world running smoothly.

 

Final notes:

This update was heavily shaped by community feedback – thank you to everyone who has shared suggestions and bug reports so far! Keep them coming; they help make Midgard stronger every step of the way.

 

The world of Midgard remains dangerous and unforgiving, but with these improvements you’ll have more tools – and more knowledge – to survive it.

 

See you in the wilds,

Steamtrack Studios

