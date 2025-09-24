v1.0.6 Patch Notes
• Fix: Loading could restore the save state from a different level.
• Add: “Redo Swap.” After performing a Swap—and before your next drag—you can use the on-screen button or press Left Shift to return to the pre-Swap state.
