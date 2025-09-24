It’s been some time but we’re back! With Gamescom and some well-deserved vacations behind us, we’ve been going full force for the past month to bring you our 12th Update!

🌎New Realm

This realm is known as the Astral Riftlands. Once a magical haven, but extensive spellcasting reduced it to a chaotic mess full of new dangers…

💀New Enemies

Some of those dangers you’ll be facing:

Void Hoppers : groups of weird bouncy creatures that will ambush you from above

Rift Sentinels : turret-like appendages that stay in place to shoot at you

Stinky Crabs: mutated Flesh Crabs that explode on death, leaving behind a damaging cloud

🎯New Objective

A new side objective has also been added to the pool. If encountered, players must try to light a set of braziers in a specific order. If all braziers are lit before the time is up, each player will get a new spell augmentation.

☝️Solitary Focus

We've also made some changes to the Solitary Focus Covenant. Now, each player can choose for themselves to enable/disable the Covenant (if they’ve unlocked it of course). Matchmaking will still prioritize players with the same configuration as yours, but you’ll no longer be bound to the choice of the team leader.

💪Spell Transparency

One of our most requested features (aside from a new world) was being able to set the transparency of your spells. You can now access this setting in the Video Options, labeled as Spell Visibility.

PATCH NOTES – 0.12.0.5763 (24-09-25)

✨NEW

📢 A new Dev: Maria - Marketing Lead

🌎 A new Realm: the Astral Riftlands

💀 3 new Enemies: Void Hopper , Rift Sentinel & Stinky Crab

🎯 A new Objective: Light the Braziers

🏆 4 new Quests

🕹️GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

✅ Made the Solitary Focus Covenant configurable by player, meaning each player can choose for themselves to enable/disable it when in a party.

✅ Improved Krog’wa’s navigation so she moves towards players faster when far away.

✅ Improved the colliders of Crablings and Tripods (minion enemies).

✅ Improved despawning when enemies are off-screen for too long.

🤝 Updated the colliders in the Pyrestorm Pit to remove some exploitable areas.

🤝 Improved the way the Size stat is calculated to make it more impactful.

✅ Improved the Level Up Menu so all Spells relevant to a specific upgrade are now properly highlighted.

✅ Improved the order in which Quests are listed in the Quest Menu.

✅ Improved the Wizard Activity meter to better represent the matchmaking possibilities.

🎨VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS

✅ Improved the model and effects for the Statue Objective.

✅ Visually increased the size of Sol’phish bullet hell projectiles.

✅ Improved readability of the environment in the Frozen Ancients.

✅ Added visual feedback when the Solar Pulse’s Size gets upgraded.

✅ Correctly set the initial camera position to the spawning position of each player.

✅ Made sure the player always faces the camera when (re)spawning.

✅ Removed the default walking dust effect when moving around as a ghost.

✅ Improved performance by optimizing the Health Potions.

✅ Improved visual consistency between the different Ice Infusions.

✅ Fixed the Fire and Wildfire effects for the Phantom Blades (they were swapped).

✅ Improved visual feedback for Rocky Road spikes that deal Crit Damage (Augmentation).

✅ Fixed some clipping issues on the models for Maggie, Sun Mage, Star Mage and Bryony.

✅ Fixed some render order issues with the lobby beam and the Starfish Mage outfit.

⚖️BALANCING

✅ Decreased the starter value for Pickup Distance, but increased the values for Enchantments to have more impactful skill progression.

✅ Also increased Bryony’s pickup trait from 12% to 20% as a result.

✅ Evasion Mend: decreased the heal from 25% to 20% .

✅ Vital Strike: decreased the heal from 0.4% to 0.3% .

✅ Steady Hand: increased Critical Chance from 20% to 25%

✅ Attunement: increased Cast Speed from 15% to 20% .

✅ Increased the explosion radius of Spell Cores from 2 to 3 .

✅ Reduced the spawn distance for Spell Cores so they spawn relatively closer to the objective site.

✅ Improved health scaling for Frostroot so the first one isn’t too hard and the last one isn’t too easy.

✅ Decreased the health of Teethy Worms from 1,000 to 900 .

✅ Increased the health of Baby Worms from 50 to 125, and increased their contact damage from 10 to 30.

⚙️STABILITY & BUGFIXES

🤝 Fixed an issue where sometimes bosses would seem to skip attacks.

🤝 Fixed an issue in the Stat Menu where the incorrect Augmentation description would be displayed.

✅ Set the Framerate limit to 60 by default - you can still change it back to your preference.

✅ Fixed an issue where Mushrooms, Statues or Spell Cores would sometimes spawn outside of the map.

✅ Fixed an issue where Falling Stars and Necro Whirl would sometimes spawn outside of the map.

✅ Fixed an issue where insta-killing enemies would despawn them without playing any effects.

✅ Fixed an issue where Krog’wa’s health bar would sometimes show in a staggered state.

✅ Fixed an issue where Falling Stars would sometimes fall in an obstacle.

🤝 Fixed an issue where the mission would end in failure if a client lost connection while loading.

✋ACCESSIBILITY

✅ Implemented a slider for Spell Visibility, so players can increase the transparency of their Spells.

🎉Some honorable mentions

Gamescom was crazy! So many people came to check out the game - thank you all for the love 💖

We recently hired Maria as our marketing lead! 🎉

On September 16th, The Spell Brigade turned 1 year old! 🥳

⌛What’s next?

The roadmap has been updated.

Update 13 is planned for October 22nd , just in time for the spooky season!

In the meantime, we’re getting ready for 1.0.

Enjoy the update, and see ya soon!

BOLT BLASTER OUT