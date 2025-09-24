Get ready to shiver… This update introduces new paranormal events, gameplay improvements, and numerous fixes to make the horror experience even more intense.
🔔 New Features & Enhancements
Haunting statue: it now emits a sound whenever it moves—keep your eyes open and your ears sharper.
Dynamic footsteps: footstep sounds now change when the player walks on concrete for deeper immersion.
Brighter atmosphere: overall brightness has been slightly increased while maintaining the oppressive mood.
Look further down: the player can now tilt the camera lower to inspect every dark corner.
Two new paranormal events: unexpected supernatural occurrences will keep you on edge.
⚠️ Gameplay Adjustments
Unpredictable hunts: both the waiting time and the duration of hunts are now randomized.
Limited interactions: equipment can no longer be used while interacting with an in-game object.
Improved flashlight: it now recharges faster during the day.
Enhanced Ouija board: completely reworked to better understand the player’s questions.
🕯️ Additional Content
A new warning message now informs players that sleeping will no longer be possible after a certain day…
New objective: complete a special task to obtain the Whispering Key, which unlocks the mysterious basement door.
🛠️ Fixes
Lamps during hunts: fixed an issue where some lamps remained on during a hunt.
Exterior environment clipping: resolved a clipping issue in outdoor scenery.
Ending scene audio: fixed a sound issue during the final scene.
Translation errors: several translation mistakes have been corrected.
Death scene audio: fixed an audio bug in the death scene.
…and many more secrets waiting to be discovered 👀
Changed files in this update