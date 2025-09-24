 Skip to content
Major 24 September 2025 Build 20109586 Edited 24 September 2025 – 18:19:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Get ready to shiver… This update introduces new paranormal events, gameplay improvements, and numerous fixes to make the horror experience even more intense.

🔔 New Features & Enhancements

  • Haunting statue: it now emits a sound whenever it moves—keep your eyes open and your ears sharper.

  • Dynamic footsteps: footstep sounds now change when the player walks on concrete for deeper immersion.

  • Brighter atmosphere: overall brightness has been slightly increased while maintaining the oppressive mood.

  • Look further down: the player can now tilt the camera lower to inspect every dark corner.

  • Two new paranormal events: unexpected supernatural occurrences will keep you on edge.

⚠️ Gameplay Adjustments

  • Unpredictable hunts: both the waiting time and the duration of hunts are now randomized.

  • Limited interactions: equipment can no longer be used while interacting with an in-game object.

  • Improved flashlight: it now recharges faster during the day.

  • Enhanced Ouija board: completely reworked to better understand the player’s questions.

🕯️ Additional Content

  • A new warning message now informs players that sleeping will no longer be possible after a certain day…

  • New objective: complete a special task to obtain the Whispering Key, which unlocks the mysterious basement door.

🛠️ Fixes

  • Lamps during hunts: fixed an issue where some lamps remained on during a hunt.

  • Exterior environment clipping: resolved a clipping issue in outdoor scenery.

  • Ending scene audio: fixed a sound issue during the final scene.

  • Translation errors: several translation mistakes have been corrected.

  • Death scene audio: fixed an audio bug in the death scene.

…and many more secrets waiting to be discovered 👀

