Get ready to shiver… This update introduces new paranormal events, gameplay improvements, and numerous fixes to make the horror experience even more intense.

Haunting statue: it now emits a sound whenever it moves—keep your eyes open and your ears sharper.

Dynamic footsteps: footstep sounds now change when the player walks on concrete for deeper immersion.

Brighter atmosphere: overall brightness has been slightly increased while maintaining the oppressive mood.

Look further down: the player can now tilt the camera lower to inspect every dark corner.