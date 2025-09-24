 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20109533 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Game now loads in culture data properly

  • Game now loads in "former country" data properly

  • Fixed typos in Culture data text

  • Fixed typos in former country data text

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3106521
macOS 64-bit Depot 3106522
Linux 64-bit Depot 3106523
