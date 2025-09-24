 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20109498 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
AAPL shares awarded to winners


The token system has been discontinued. Competition winners will now receive Apple stock shares instead. Share prices are updated daily based on the actual AAPL closing price. After each competition, a table displaying the winners' net worth and share amounts appears below the victory images. This feature is purely cosmetic and does not impact team performance.



You can check out the stock transaction history on this page.

