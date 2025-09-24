AAPL shares awarded to winners
The token system has been discontinued. Competition winners will now receive Apple stock shares instead. Share prices are updated daily based on the actual AAPL closing price. After each competition, a table displaying the winners' net worth and share amounts appears below the victory images. This feature is purely cosmetic and does not impact team performance.
You can check out the stock transaction history on this page.
Web site:
https://simcups.com
Changed files in this update