24 September 2025 Build 20109495 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes were made:

  • Identified and fixed a bug that made it take more attempts to achieve Lightning Reflex achievement
  • Refined several questions and explanations. Notably, Creon is the "uncle" and not "father" of Eteocles and Polynices
  • Refined the verbose mode "Next Question" panel on the explanation pane in Verbose, minimizing any unwanted advancement and unwanted scrolling


