This update brings exciting new features and improvements to make your gameplay experience more dynamic and smooth:
Bounty Hunter Side Missions – Track down wanted targets and earn rewards in challenging contracts.
Truck Stealing Missions from Gangs – Take on high-risk missions by hijacking gang supply trucks.
Gang Wars – Experience large-scale street battles as gangs fight for dominance.
Skip Cutscenes Option – You can now skip cutscenes for faster replayability.
Combat FPS Boost – Optimized performance for smoother gunfights.
Enhanced Driving System – Improved vehicle handling and responsiveness for a more immersive ride.
Plus various minor bug fixes, balancing adjustments, and quality-of-life improvements to keep the gameplay fresh and enjoyable.
Changed files in this update