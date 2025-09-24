This update brings exciting new features and improvements to make your gameplay experience more dynamic and smooth:

Bounty Hunter Side Missions – Track down wanted targets and earn rewards in challenging contracts.

Truck Stealing Missions from Gangs – Take on high-risk missions by hijacking gang supply trucks.

Gang Wars – Experience large-scale street battles as gangs fight for dominance.

Skip Cutscenes Option – You can now skip cutscenes for faster replayability.

Combat FPS Boost – Optimized performance for smoother gunfights.

Enhanced Driving System – Improved vehicle handling and responsiveness for a more immersive ride.

Plus various minor bug fixes, balancing adjustments, and quality-of-life improvements to keep the gameplay fresh and enjoyable.