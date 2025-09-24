 Skip to content
Major 24 September 2025 Build 20109441 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings exciting new features and improvements to make your gameplay experience more dynamic and smooth:

  • Bounty Hunter Side Missions – Track down wanted targets and earn rewards in challenging contracts.

  • Truck Stealing Missions from Gangs – Take on high-risk missions by hijacking gang supply trucks.

  • Gang Wars – Experience large-scale street battles as gangs fight for dominance.

  • Skip Cutscenes Option – You can now skip cutscenes for faster replayability.

  • Combat FPS Boost – Optimized performance for smoother gunfights.

  • Enhanced Driving System – Improved vehicle handling and responsiveness for a more immersive ride.

Plus various minor bug fixes, balancing adjustments, and quality-of-life improvements to keep the gameplay fresh and enjoyable.

Changed files in this update

