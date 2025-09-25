 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20109386
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

◆ Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where tracked quests would continue to be displayed on the Empty Island.

- Fixed an issue where seeds placed in an ""Automated Robot"" would multiply in number.

- Rearranged item filters in Creative Mode by item type.

- Fixed an issue where the destruction of a ""Recovery Drone Base"" would cause items stored in the base to disappear.

- Fixed collision models for multiple terrain items such as ""Mount Rushmono"" and ""Broken Ruins Arch"".

- Fixed an issue where captured enemies would be duplicated when a ""Supply Group Chest"" and ""Sorting Pipe"" were connected.

- Fixed an issue where an ""Item-Yielding Tree"" could be retrieved even when it was stocked with ""Water"" or ""Fertilizer"".

- Fixed an issue where items in the ""Merge Chest"" of a ""Monster Merging Facility"" would disappear.

- Fixed an issue where item draws for the ""Supply Group Chest"" would not function properly.

Changed depots in alpha-unstable branch

Windows 64-bit Craftopia Windows64 Depot 1307551
