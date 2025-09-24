 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20109312 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone! This patch slightly buffs both Boss Encounters, especially when the Cepheus Constellation is active. We've also fixed some bugs and issues reported recently!

Our next patch is going to be an exciting one - we're doing a major revamp for the Daze Talent Tree, and it looks absolutely awesome. Stay tuned!

Game Improvements

  • New Codex entry for the Ardor System;

  • Codex entries for mechanics not yet unlocked are now hidden;

  • Improved the Codex entry for the Flask Reward;

  • Aim assist now affects melee weapons, too;

Balance Adjustments

  • The Witch can now throws her Bombs to further distances;

  • Witchbombs are now lethal (both to the player and to enemies);

  • During its second phase, the Beast is now immune to Witchbombs;

  • With Cepheus active, Cassius now launches 5 bat projectiles instead of 3;

  • During his second phase, some of Cassius' bat projectiles are now undeflectable;

Fixes

  • Improved the Abysm collision in the Fountain;

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Have a nice day!

-Dan

Changed files in this update

