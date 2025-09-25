 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Limbus Company Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20109284 Edited 25 September 2025 – 03:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta Branch
If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.

Added

Changed

  • Adjusted calibration button UI

  • Updated internal packages

Deprecated

Removed

Fixed

  • Improved performance related to CPU usage

  • Fixed an issue where, even if a sensor was disconnected, an error message "{Body part} not enough angle" was incorrectly shown during ski pose calibration

Security

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20109284
Depot 3060771
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link