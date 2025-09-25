This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch

Added

Changed

Adjusted calibration button UI

Updated internal packages

Deprecated

Removed

Fixed

Improved performance related to CPU usage

Fixed an issue where, even if a sensor was disconnected, an error message "{Body part} not enough angle" was incorrectly shown during ski pose calibration

Security