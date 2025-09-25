Beta Branch
If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.
Added
Changed
Adjusted calibration button UI
Updated internal packages
Deprecated
Removed
Fixed
Improved performance related to CPU usage
Fixed an issue where, even if a sensor was disconnected, an error message "{Body part} not enough angle" was incorrectly shown during ski pose calibration
Security
Changed depots in beta branch