Couple of fixes with repairing. 1) Workers that were blocked from a repair job, didn't refund metal cost, and if it was a user scheduled repair the fix wasn't rescheduled. 2) Repairs could be made on items/tiles that were in construction. Now restricted.Patch notes:-Nick