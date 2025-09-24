 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20109274 Edited 24 September 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Couple of fixes with repairing. 1) Workers that were blocked from a repair job, didn't refund metal cost, and if it was a user scheduled repair the fix wasn't rescheduled. 2) Repairs could be made on items/tiles that were in construction. Now restricted.

Patch notes:-

  • Blocked repair jobs now refunded if a routine repair.
  • Blocked scheduled repair job, now reassigned to fix list until path clear.
  • Repairs restricted on in construction items/tiles.


Nick

