Fixed an issue in the Spanish language where tech values were abnormal, causing ship prices and build times to be 0 after research.
Fixed an issue where canceling a ship in the shipyard could also cancel one already under construction.
Tech UI: Added hover tooltips to show full description text.
Fixed an issue where limited-time port mission rewards displayed as 0.
Minor bug fixes.
September 25 Patch Update
