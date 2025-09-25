 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20109260 Edited 25 September 2025 – 07:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed an issue in the Spanish language where tech values were abnormal, causing ship prices and build times to be 0 after research.

  2. Fixed an issue where canceling a ship in the shipyard could also cancel one already under construction.

  3. Tech UI: Added hover tooltips to show full description text.

  4. Fixed an issue where limited-time port mission rewards displayed as 0.

  5. Minor bug fixes.

