We’ve been working hard and are excited to announce our next patch! This update includes a few frequently requested features, two new cinematic cutscenes, and several bug fixes.

In order to deploy this update, our servers will be going offline beginning 12:00pm CEST. Everything will come back online by 1:00pm CEST, but likely earlier.





Change your appearance at the new Stylist! A new character has moved into Alderwood: visit the stylist to change the appearance of your player character.

To coincide with our new Stylist addition, we have added three new hairstyles to the game: short dreads, long dreads, and an afro. Try them on at the Stylist!

Alter your starter horse’s appearance at your barn! Visit your friend at the barn to change their patterns, markings, and - in the future - their mane and tail styles!

Please note that at this time you are unable to change base coats. Regrettably this is due to our database set up.

Notice something new? Here's a sneak peek at one of our upcoming mane styles!

Two new cinematics have been added! We will continue to add new cutscenes as they are finished.

Ch. 1 - Careful Meeting: The cutscene where you meet your horse has been added to the game.

Ch. 2 - Ben Willis: The interview with Ben Willis has been added to the game alongside a short cinematic.



Our newest race, White Rock Ridge Ascent, has been added to the game! This track takes you up a sloping hill and across a scenic ridge with a beautiful panoramic view.

Added new environmental set dressing to the Lighthouse.

Hair style icons have been added to both the Character Creator and Stylist menus, making it easier to preview your style options.

Performance enhancements have been implemented to lower GPU usage significantly.

Major improvements have been made to increase FPS performance across all settings.

Your reputation level will now appear when inside the Vendor menu.