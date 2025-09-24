 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20109120 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I'm impressed by many of the highscores that you all have been getting. Thank you for playing!

Here are some minor changes we have made in the latest update:

Improvements:

- When building high up, the camera will now stay in place when starting climbing with space or the start button. Press any of the movement keys to immediately get to Bob.

- A smooth camera transition when changing between building to climbing.

Bugs:

- Fixed and issue where going between build and climb hundreds of times in the same level could crash the game.

- Fixed and issue with the background music not changing in the sandbox.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3215121
Linux 64-bit Depot 3215122
macOS 64-bit Depot 3215123
