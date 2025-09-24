 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20109112 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Minor Build 0.18.4 - Redwood
  • Added one time tutorial prompt for the level select table
  • Added one time tutorial prompt for the buy card board after the first shift
  • Added prompt to buy ingredients to increase the round score

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3620211
Linux Depot 3620212
