We’ve just rolled out a hotfix to improve a few things based on your feedback (thanks for that). If you’re enjoying the Spy DLC, we’d love it if you could leave us a review! 💖
Spy DLC Hotfix – Changelog
All Levels
- Fixed incorrect hints and improved hint order
- Added missing translations and improved localization
- Fixed several multiplayer issues
- Adjusted VR zoom scales and made some VR optimizations
- Added missing sound effects
- Improved input response and item visibility in some areas
Level 1
- Clearer solution path for the Kryptos Cube puzzle
- Improved default rotation for certain items
Level 2
- Turret no longer misfires after multiple runs
Level 3
- Cupboard is now filled
- Vases are now draggable
Level 4
- Reduced difficulty of the motherboard puzzle
Other
- Added VFX to fuel rods
- Fire extinguisher is now interactable -safety first!
-Pine team
