 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20109109 Edited 24 September 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
First of all, thank you for playing the Spy DLC! 🕵️‍♂️
We’ve just rolled out a hotfix to improve a few things based on your feedback (thanks for that). If you’re enjoying the Spy DLC, we’d love it if you could leave us a review! 💖

Spy DLC Hotfix – Changelog

All Levels

  • Fixed incorrect hints and improved hint order
  • Added missing translations and improved localization
  • Fixed several multiplayer issues
  • Adjusted VR zoom scales and made some VR optimizations
  • Added missing sound effects
  • Improved input response and item visibility in some areas

Level 1

  • Clearer solution path for the Kryptos Cube puzzle
  • Improved default rotation for certain items

Level 2

  • Turret no longer misfires after multiple runs

Level 3

  • Cupboard is now filled
  • Vases are now draggable

Level 4

  • Reduced difficulty of the motherboard puzzle

Other

  • Added VFX to fuel rods
  • Fire extinguisher is now interactable -safety first!

-Pine team

Changed files in this update

Windows Escape Simulator Windows Depot 1435791
  • Loading history…
macOS Escape Simulator Mac Depot 1435792
  • Loading history…
Linux Escape Simulator Linux Depot 1435793
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3972570 Depot 3972571
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 3972570 Depot 3972572
  • Loading history…
Linux DLC 3972570 Depot 3972573
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link