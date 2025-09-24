v1.9.0 Hotfix 3

Fixed the last remaining crashes caused by the game engine update (If you do experience a crash, please make a ticket in ⁠help!),

Added a new volume slider for "Crowd" so you can control ambience and crowd noises separately,

Made the default volume for the dash recharge alert 0 while we rethink the sound,

Fixed a bug where the replay would not find the puck correctly after the first replay happened,

Made the camera transitions snappier, reducing the time they take in most scenarios,

Removed the camera transition from replay to your player character after a replay has ended,

This patch resolves the most urgent issues and requests that have made their way to us. If you experience different issues or have requests to drastically improve your experience with Slapshot feel free to let us know in ⁠Discord or through a reply to this post / new post in the Steam forums.

We're very happy with the first 24 hours of the Showdown event, the Yetis are pulling ahead but the Goats and Puffins are not too far behind. Let us know if you're enjoying the event and how we can make them even better the next time around!

You can restart Steam to get the update right away.

GLHF,

Oddshot Games