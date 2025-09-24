Hi all!
To celebrate the launch of Beat Hazard Arcade on PlayStation, I'm pushing a free update on Steam with 6 new tracks!
Future Funk Squad — "HAZARD BEATS" (exclusive track in the BH3 OST)
Shirobon - chiptunes:
• "Champions of Chiptune"
• "Chiptuna"
• "Fragile Movements"
• "Vectors"
• "WE LIK BRK"
These can be found in the 'Beat Hazard Arcade' album.
Enjoy, and thanks for playing!
Cheers,
Steve
P.S. Beat Hazard Arcade is out now on PlayStation 5 & 4. Learn more here: PlayStation Store
Changed files in this update