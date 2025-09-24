PlayM2M – Hero Ghost Final Update
Patch Notes Client Version: 4.1.5
Release Date: Sep 24 2025
UPDATE NOTICE
The client’s Local Repository Cache (LRC) was cleared and a new asset repository was deployed. Your first login after updating may take longer than usual while assets are re-cached.
HEROGHOST UPDATES
Gameplay & Systems
Equipment Restrictions: Players can no longer change equipment while moving or attacking; characters must be stationary and not engaged in combat.
Warning Messages: Introduced a rate limit warning messages will now display with a minimum interval of 10 seconds.
Beginner Experience:
Beginner progression has been rebalanced for smoother growth.
Starting mount type has been changed to allow easier early development.
Fixed Courage Cloaks stacking incorrectly in starter packs.
Classes & Combat
Skogr (Male): Persistent animation issues with dagger and bow usage have been permanently corrected.
Mount Interactions: Fixed a bug where skills could be executed while mounted.
World & NPCs
Tutorial Island:
Visual adjustments improved.
Fixed terrain collision errors causing players to fall beneath the map.
Capital City:
Witch NPC no longer provides Valentine’s Event quests outside of the event period.
Witch NPC’s March 15 “Great Poet’s Letter” quest has been removed due to inactivity.
Fixed walls in Capital with incorrect ignorePlayerCollision settings.
Imperial Scout NPC: Now appears only during its designated event, hidden outside of it.
Ogre King:
3D Model size reduced.
Now drops an exclusive Ogre King Chest instead of Minotaur Chest, with improved loot tables.
Wolf-shaman Map: Corrected spawn logic where mobs occasionally appeared on mountain tops.
Witch Queen Zone:
Environmental redesign and visual polish; contrast issues resolved.
Boss Alisa’s chest drop table improved—Unicorn Mount no longer drops excessively.
Arrival path points updated for smoother navigation.
Cursed Warlord: Arrival path points adjusted.
Demon Cave:
Zombie Ghost has been renewed with updated mechanics.
Creature loot enriched with balanced RNG.
Monsters will now attack in coordinated groups.
Lost Empire:
Map fully optimized; mob spawn points reorganized.
Monsters now attack in groups.
Rock Golems and Rock Panthers no longer drop Leaf; this item now drops only from Venus Flytrap and Ancient Ents.
Land of the Dead:
Zone optimized; mob spawn points restructured.
Monsters will now attack in coordinated groups.
Loot & Economy
General Merchant:
Courage Cloak and Green Potion removed; now obtainable only from boss and creature loot for a more immersive experience.
Environment Creatures:
Loot tables for Wolf Shaman, Witch Queen, Cursed Warlord, Demon Cave, and Lost Empire creatures enriched; RNG factors balanced.
Technical & Stability
Replication: Fixed bug where costumes failed to replicate on owning characters.
Client Logs: Corrected console error for bip01 r hand in remote logs.
Localization: Fixed floating message localization failures; added new translations.
Buff Rendering: Fixed issue where buffs (ability effects) did not appear on initial login.
HXP Bars: Character and status UI bars now display clearer, more accurate HXP indicators.
Launcher:
Now displays the correct version number.
Crash issues resolved.
Fixed synchronization bug preventing Windows mode options from appearing.
Visuals & Effects
Resurrection Effect: Updated with an improved VFX.
Courage Cloak VFX: Modified; cloak no longer applies cast effects on creatures.
Update Notice
This release marks the final HeroGhost Regular Update.
From this point forward, all future releases will be delivered as HeroGhost Major Updates, introducing large-scale system revisions, expanded gameplay content, and long-term architectural improvements.
Let us know your feedback and bug reports using the launcher tab!
Thanks!
Changed files in this update