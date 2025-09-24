 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20108805 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- view the Custom Game settings by tapping the title on the Buy Units screen
- added: LVT-4 for UK and US
- added: Chinese FT-17, AMR ZB, Vickers Artillery Tractor and captured Ha-Gos and Chi-Has
- added: Panzershreck for Hungary and Italy
- added: Japanese commandos, grenadiers, and army paratroopers
- grenade launchers can shoot smoke and HEAT shells
- anti-tank rifles can shoot HE rounds
- added HEAT grenades
- added voice samples for ordering a ‘Lay Smoke’ fire mission and for throwing a smoke grenade
- scenarios can be midday, dawn, dusk or night
- scenarios can have multiple objective flags
- scenarios are now stored as .txt files for easier modding
- separate ‘spaced armour’ entry
- mods can choose if the enemy chooses a unique rifle squad or a variety
- buildings can have hard and soft objects inside them

