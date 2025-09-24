- view the Custom Game settings by tapping the title on the Buy Units screen

- added: LVT-4 for UK and US

- added: Chinese FT-17, AMR ZB, Vickers Artillery Tractor and captured Ha-Gos and Chi-Has

- added: Panzershreck for Hungary and Italy

- added: Japanese commandos, grenadiers, and army paratroopers

- grenade launchers can shoot smoke and HEAT shells

- anti-tank rifles can shoot HE rounds

- added HEAT grenades

- added voice samples for ordering a ‘Lay Smoke’ fire mission and for throwing a smoke grenade

- scenarios can be midday, dawn, dusk or night

- scenarios can have multiple objective flags

- scenarios are now stored as .txt files for easier modding

- separate ‘spaced armour’ entry

- mods can choose if the enemy chooses a unique rifle squad or a variety

- buildings can have hard and soft objects inside them