- Added VSync. This should improve overall performance and prevent runaway GPU usage.
- If you turn VSync off, the game will now use a locked framerate instead of going unlimited.
Content
- Upgrades & Tentacles: Increased overall power levels.
- New Wearable: Added a new type of wearable item in the vending machine.
- New Tentacle: Added a tentacle that deals increased damage against slowed targets.
Balance
- Overall balance is still being tuned, feedback is very welcome as we continue finding the sweet spot.
Changed files in this update