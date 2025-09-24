 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20108706 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Performance
  • Added VSync. This should improve overall performance and prevent runaway GPU usage.
  • If you turn VSync off, the game will now use a locked framerate instead of going unlimited.

Content
  • Upgrades & Tentacles: Increased overall power levels.
  • New Wearable: Added a new type of wearable item in the vending machine.
  • New Tentacle: Added a tentacle that deals increased damage against slowed targets.

Balance
  • Overall balance is still being tuned, feedback is very welcome as we continue finding the sweet spot.

